Dakota Wealth Management Has $609,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total value of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.82, for a total transaction of $742,926.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also

