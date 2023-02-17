Dakota Wealth Management Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $196.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $204.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21 and a beta of 0.84.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,168.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,128 shares of company stock worth $66,165,548. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

