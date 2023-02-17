Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $506.40 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

