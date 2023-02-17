Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,621.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,524.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,553.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

