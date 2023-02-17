Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,174,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,350,000 after acquiring an additional 338,153 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Garmin

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

