Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 2.8 %

Dada Nexus stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Articles

