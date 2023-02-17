Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) PT Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 2.8 %

Dada Nexus stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.46. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $15.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $347.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

