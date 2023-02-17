DA Davidson Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $54.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $41.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $65.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $190,215.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,245 shares of company stock worth $1,580,532. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

