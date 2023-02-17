Cytosorbents Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the year. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio includes CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.