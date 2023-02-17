Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Up 35%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 35% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. 49,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 37,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cyberloq Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About Cyberloq Technologies

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

