Curtiss-Wright Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.94. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

