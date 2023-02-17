Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Curtiss-Wright has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.40.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,014,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.