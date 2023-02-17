CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Short Interest Update

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CuriosityStream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

CURI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 32,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,866. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

