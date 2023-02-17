Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,540 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.27.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
