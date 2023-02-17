Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) VP Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,540 Shares of Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $253.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $258.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after buying an additional 287,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after buying an additional 70,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

