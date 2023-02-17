Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,900 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 644,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Trading Down 4.2 %

CUE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.21. 36,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,950. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 77.78% and a negative net margin of 500.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

