CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 549040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on CubicFarm Systems from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
CubicFarm Systems Trading Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.
