CUBE Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $29.32 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. CUBE has a market cap of $29.32 million and $10,761.82 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can now be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

