CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 984.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CEVMF remained flat at $68.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €52.00 ($55.91) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from €75.00 ($80.65) to €77.00 ($82.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA engages in ticketing and live entertainment event management. It operates through the following segments: Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment includes the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tickets for concerts, theater, art exhibition, sports, and other events.

