Crypto.com Coin Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00016888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $132.67 million and $310,680.19 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002132 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00423766 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,981.28 or 0.28071016 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com.
