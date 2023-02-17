Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Down 3.3%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). 15,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 6,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.18).

Crossword Cybersecurity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £13.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.09.

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.