Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $29.99 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00080293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00058204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00027954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

