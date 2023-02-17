Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90-4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.06-2.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.78. 1,568,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,700 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 18.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

