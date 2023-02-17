Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Crew Energy stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.