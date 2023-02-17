Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 594,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 58,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.84. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.