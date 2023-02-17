Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Credito Emiliano (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Credito Emiliano alerts:

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

CDEFF opened at C$7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.20. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.97.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credito Emiliano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credito Emiliano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.