Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 1.6% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $117.84 million and $10.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000995 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.