Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Increases Dividend to $3.33 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.3335 per share on Monday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.38.
Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ USOI opened at $84.26 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USOI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000.
