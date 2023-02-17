Credit Suisse Group Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,860 ($34.72) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Relx Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 742,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,539. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Relx
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RELX)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.