Credit Suisse Group Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,860 ($34.72) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale increased their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.07. The stock had a trading volume of 742,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,539. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Relx by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 427,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 292,228 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Relx by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Relx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.