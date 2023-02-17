Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Glanbia Stock Performance

GLAPF stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05. Glanbia has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

