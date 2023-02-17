CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
CRA International Stock Performance
CRAI traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $123.76. 38,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The company has a market cap of $883.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
