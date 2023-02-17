CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

CRAI traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $123.76. 38,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $125.94. The company has a market cap of $883.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CRA International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

