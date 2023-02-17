Cowen Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $48.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Tobam bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

