Cowen Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $97.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Centene Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 1 year low of $68.73 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

