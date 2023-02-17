Cowen Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $120.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.72.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.