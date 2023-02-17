Cowen Begins Coverage on Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KROS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.
Keros Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of KROS opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.
