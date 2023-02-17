Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CJR.B shares. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJR.B opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$417.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.56. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$5.22.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

