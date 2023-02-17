Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 14,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 89,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Corsa Coal Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$27.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.