Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

