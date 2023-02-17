Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Confluent stock opened at $26.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares in the company, valued at $981,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,066 shares of company stock worth $37,883,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Confluent by 3,176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

