Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

