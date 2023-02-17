Comstock Resources’ (CRK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 54,806 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

