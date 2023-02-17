Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3,164.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Further Reading

