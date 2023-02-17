Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Computer Programs and Systems Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems
Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.