Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,063,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Akili accounts for 0.1% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Akili at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Akili during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,545,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKLI stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. 59,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,627. Akili, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44.

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akili, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AKLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akili in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akili from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

