Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Sells 123,581 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,581 shares during the period. Vicarious Surgical makes up about 0.2% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Vicarious Surgical worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 1,429.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 140,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 66,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.29. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Insider Activity

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang acquired 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $59,354.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Liang purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,180 shares in the company, valued at $743,121.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $556,804 and sold 96,834 shares valued at $297,081. 52.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.