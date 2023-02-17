Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

CDAQW remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.