Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance
CDAQW remained flat at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile
Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.
