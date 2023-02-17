Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHCT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.43.

CHCT opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 217.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 190,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 409,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

