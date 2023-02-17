Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.73 billion.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.71. 2,749,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,327. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after buying an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after buying an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 497,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 705,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

