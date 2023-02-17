Community Bank System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Price Performance

CBU opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Bank System by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.