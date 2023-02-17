Community Bank System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Community Bank System has a dividend payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Community Bank System Price Performance
CBU opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.63 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CBU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Community Bank System by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
