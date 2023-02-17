Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 386,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 76,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Stories

