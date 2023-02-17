Colonial Trust Advisors Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 231,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO remained flat at $20.55 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,017. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $21.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54.

