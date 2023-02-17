Colonial Trust Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $265.79. The company had a trading volume of 113,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

