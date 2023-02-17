Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 4,361 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 49,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 74,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 244,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 552,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,840. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

